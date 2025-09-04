Baaghi 4 Box Office: Pre-Sales Frenzy Points to Rs.9 Crore Opening Day

The buzz around Baaghi 4 has spiralled into a full blown box office frenzy even before the film hits the screens. Advance booking numbers across India are smashing records and generating serious excitement.

Tickets are already cashing in. The film has pulled in around ₹2.75 crore in early sales, with total collections soaring past ₹5 crore once blocked seats are factored in. This includes about 1.16 lakh tickets for Day 1 across nearly 6,900 shows nationwide. Maharashtra leads the charge with ₹55 lakh in sales, followed closely by Delhi with ₹40 lakh.

BookMyShow is witnessing a frenzy as Baaghi 4 sold nearly 40,000 tickets on the first day itself, outselling last year’s Housefull 5 by a massive 320 percent. It is also outperforming Tiger Shroff’s previous films like Heropanti 2 and Ganapath and looks on track to beat even Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which had clocked ₹7 crore in first day bookings.

With this momentum, trade experts estimate Baaghi 4 could collect between ₹8 to ₹9 crore on opening day net. If word of mouth stays positive, the film might touch ₹25 crore over the opening weekend.

For Tiger Shroff, this could become his biggest opening since the pandemic. With his loyal fan base, an action packed trailer, and the presence of Sanjay Dutt, the film is primed for a strong start.

As the screens light up, Baaghi 4 is ready to roar past expectations and deliver one of the most explosive openings of the year.