BLS International ex-employee alleges sexual harassment at workplace, FIR lodged

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) A former employee of BLS International Service Limited (India), a leading visa consultancy provider, has alleged sexual harassment by the company’s Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), police said on Wednesday.

Police said that they have lodged an FIR in the connection and a is underway.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, the victim, a resident of Subhash Nagar, West Delhi, had been working in BLS International Services Ltd from May 2022 to May 1, 2024.

“In my working period, no complaints were received by the Human Resource Department or by the Admin Department or by my seniors against me. That between me and CHRO Gautam Aggarwal had professional relations with each other for a substantial period of time,” she said in her complaint.

“I left my workplace BLS International Services Ltd on 1/May/2024 by writing a mail to the Chairman. Diwakar Aggarwal. The reason for me resigning from the above-said company is physical and mental harassment done by Gautam Aggarwal CHRO of the company,” she said.

“For the last many months Gautam Aggarwal has been making an inappropriate gesture towards me, where Gautam Aggarwal used to touch me in a very inappropriate way on my back and on my breast and he used to invite me to come within personal spaces to have drinks with him and he used to ask me to make physical relations with him,” the FIR stated.

The FIR further revealed that after some time when the victim was not able to handle Gautam Aggarwal's behaviour, she confronted him for his ill and immoral behaviour towards her.

“Since then Gautam Aggarwal started using abusive language with me and I informed about the same to the Chairman Diwakar Aggarwal to take action against Gautam Aggarwal and to make a team for the protection of women. However, no action was taken against Gautam Aggarwal for his ill behaviour,” the FIR read.

A senior police official said that a case under section 354A (engaging in unwelcome and explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours, showing pornography against a woman's will, or making sexually coloured remarks) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

The response from BLS International Service Ltd is awaited.

