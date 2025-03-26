BJP leader Anil Tiger shot dead in broad daylight in Ranchi

Ranchi, March 26 (IANS) Jharkhand BJP leader and former Zila Parishad member Anil Tiger was shot dead in broad daylight in the Kanke area of Ranchi on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident, which occurred around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the busy Kanke Chowk, triggered panic among the people.

According to eyewitnesses, Anil Tiger was sitting in Thakur Hotel at Kanke Chowk when two assailants on a motorcycle dropped in and shot him in the head. The sound of gunfire caused chaos as people fled the scene.

Upon receiving the information, the Kanke police arrived and rushed Anil Tiger to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In a swift operation, the police arrested the shooter shortly after the incident. While the exact motive remains unclear, police suspect a land dispute could be the reason behind the killing. The accused is being interrogated to uncover further details.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who gathered at Kanke Chowk to express their anger and demand justice.

Police officers at the scene have begun questioning witnesses and collecting evidence.

Ranchi Rural SP Sumit Agarwal confirmed the incident, stating, “A person has been shot dead in Kanke. The investigation is going on, and further details will emerge soon.”

Interestingly, the shooting occurred while Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta was holding a video conference with district SPs to discuss law and order in the state.

Reacting to the incident, the DGP called it "unfortunate" and stressed that it is the police’s responsibility to ensure criminals are caught and punished to prevent future crimes.

The incident follows the recent attack on businessman Bipin Mishra in Ranchi, which police claim to have successfully solved with the arrest of the perpetrators.

Ranchi BJP MLA CP Singh strongly criticised the state government, saying, “Law and order in Jharkhand is in complete disarray. How long will the state continue to echo with the sound of bullets?”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.