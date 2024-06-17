BJP to lead state-wide protest against fuel price hike in Karnataka: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, June 17 (IANS) Condemning the hike in petrol and diesel prices, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the BJP, along with JD (S) and other organisations, would launch an agitation against the Congress government on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra criticised the decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hike petrol and diesel prices, calling it an anti-people step. He argued that the decision to impose a tax on petrol and diesel prices has burdened the poor and middle-class people.

“I want to ask CM Siddaramaiah where he lost his concern for the poor. Farmers are still recovering from drought, and the fuel price hike will also do injustice to them. Bus fares, auto fares, daily rations, and vegetables will become costlier. This is highly condemnable. It is not only the BJP; all organisations in the state are supporting the agitation. Along with JD(S), all organisations will be united to launch the agitation,” he stated.

“The Congress legislator from Muddebihal, C.S. Nadagouda, has stated that ever since the Congress government came to power, no funds for development have been released. Under these circumstances, he has lost interest in politics. The Congress MLA has maintained that he would tender his resignation from his MLA post. This reflects the manner in which governance is carried out under the Congress party,” Vijayendra slammed.

When Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, heading the previous BJP government, tendered his resignation, there was a revenue surplus in the state. The state, which was in such a good position, is facing a crisis today. On one side, there is corruption, on the other, there is a crunch in the financial state of affairs. In between, the people of the state are suffering, he stated.

"Mr CM Siddaramaiah, people from the poor and middle class are suffering due to your decision to hike fuel prices, and the BJP is staging a protest. CM Siddaramaiah continues to issue dismissive statements about the hike, claiming that the taxes on fuel are lower compared to other states.

“I want to remind CM Siddaramaiah of his statement made in September 2021, when the BJP was in power and he was the leader of the opposition. He stated that Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin had reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3. If Congress were in power, we would have reduced the price by at least Rs 10,” Vijayendra taunted.

The Congress government in Karnataka increased the petrol price by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.50 per litre on Saturday.

