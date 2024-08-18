BJP conspiring to break family, party with money power: Hemant Soren

Godda, August 18 (IANS) After senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren landed in Delhi on Sunday amid strong murmurs about a likely switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of conspiring to break the family and the party with money power.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren’s sudden trip to Delhi with four other JMM leaders has ignited fresh talks of his likely defection from Hemant Soren’s JMM. However, when questioned by scribes about a possible switch, he said, "I am here for some personal work."

Hemant Soren has now accused the BJP of engaging in conspiracies to destabilise the Jharkhand government.

Addressing a public meeting in Godda, Hemant Soren claimed that the BJP's lures politicians with financial incentives and attempts to divide societal and political structures.

"The BJP is involved in a deliberate scheme to undermine our government by trying to buy our MLAs and create discord within the society and political parties," the Jharkhand CM said.

He also condemned the BJP's 'tactics', claiming that its strategy involves using money power to sway politicians.

Emphasising the resilience of the INDIA bloc alliance government in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said three ministers from his administration made the ultimate sacrifice while serving during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are committed to continuing our work and are determined to eliminate BJP from Jharkhand in the upcoming elections," he added.

Hemant Soren also criticised the BJP for allegedly attempting to incite unrest among tribals, Dalits, and minorities by bringing leaders from other states.

He vowed a strong response and pledged to remove BJP's influence from Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren also accused the BJP of manipulating the Election Commission by placing its allies within the poll panel.

Warning that while the BJP may have influence over elections his party will remain resolute, the CHief Minister said, "We will decisively defeat them when the elections are held."

In Delhi, Champai Soren remained evasive on joining the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections slated in Jharkhand later this year, but his activity on the political front is giving credence to rumours of a possible switchover.

The former CM also dropped JMM from his X bio on Sunday.

Some reports are claiming that Champai Soren also met Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.