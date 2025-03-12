BioE3 Policy: DBT partners with Assam to foster sustainable biotech ecosystem

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Government of Assam signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy, said the Ministry of Science & Technology on Wednesday.

It is the first Centre-State partnership under the BioE3 framework, and it aims to accelerate high-performance biomanufacturing while fostering a sustainable biotechnology ecosystem in Assam.

The BioE3 Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2024, envisages establishing India as a global leader in bio-based innovations.

It also emphasises sustainable biomanufacturing across various thematic areas including bio-based chemicals, APIs, biopolymers, enzymes, climate-resilient agriculture, functional foods, smart proteins, carbon capture and utilisation, precision biotherapeutics (cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics and monoclonal antibody), as well as futuristic marine and space research.

The MoU formalises a strategic collaboration in which DBT will extend its guidance and facilitate partnerships, while the Assam government will spearhead initiatives by establishing a State BioE3 Cell. It will also develop an Assam BioE3 Action Plan.

The collaboration underscores Assam’s proactive approach to harnessing its rich biodiversity and agricultural strength to build a robust biomanufacturing ecosystem in the State.

“The Assam Cabinet has approved the Assam BioE3 Action Plan and established a dedicated State-level BioE3 Cell, underscoring the state’s proactive approach to biotechnology innovation,” Dr. Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Assam.

Kota said that several discussion meetings with key stakeholders were held to refine the Action Plan and ensure it aligns with the State’s strategic objectives.

“The crucial role of Centre-State partnership in achieving the goals of the BioE3 Policy by establishing BioE3 Cells in the States,” said Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, DBT.

He emphasised that the BioE3 Policy is a transformative framework for sustainable growth, job creation, and environmental stewardship.

This MoU not only signifies a pivotal moment in Centre-State collaboration under the BioE3 Policy but also lays the groundwork for a new era of transformative innovation, sustainable economic growth, and inclusive employment opportunities.

