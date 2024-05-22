Bindra, Beauchamp address participants on Day 1 of Sports Psychology in shooting workshop

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) A panel led by legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra and the Indian team’s high-performance director (HPD) Pierre Beauchamp, addressed participants on the opening day of a five-day workshop and certification programme, focusing on the critical role of Sports Psychologists in the lives of shooting athletes.

The programme is being conducted at the Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) here in the national capital from May 20 to 24 by the National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), in collaboration with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), and Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala.

Through a combination of lectures, panel discussions, and practical training sessions led by eminent sports scientists, high-performance coaches, shooting champions, and administrators, the programme promises to introduce participants to cutting-edge strategies and practical interventions.

Besides Bindra, India's Beijing Olympics gold medallist, and Beauchamp, national shooting coaches Samaresh Jung, and Ronak Pandit as well as other champion players, coaches and administrators were in attendance.

The certification, recognising the vital role sports psychology plays in the success of shooting athletes, aims to equip coaches and athletes with the necessary mental training tools. This intensive program aims to bridge the current gap in mental health support for high-performance athletes in shooting disciplines.

The programme also addresses how shooters can develop techniques to effectively manage psychological barriers, optimizing their performance on the range and maintaining composure under pressure, facilitating peak performance during crucial moments.

