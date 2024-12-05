Bihar: SIT arrests main accused in Jethauli’s mass murder case

Patna, Dec 5 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Umesh Rai, the main accused in the Jethuli mass murder case from the Nepal border in Motihari on Thursday.

Rai had been absconding for approximately one and a half years.

The incident occurred on February 19, 2023, in Jethuli village, sparked by a parking dispute that escalated due to mutual enmity. Four persons belonging to the family of Munrika Yadav were gunned down in that attack.

A case was registered at Nadi police station on February 20, naming 26 individuals as accused. Out of these, 15 individuals have already been arrested and are in judicial custody.

Umesh Rai, identified as the main accused, fled after the incident, evading arrest by moving between various locations and ultimately crossing into Nepal.

“Acting on intelligence, the SIT tracked Rai’s movements and located him near the Nepal border in Motihari. Following a raid, the SIT apprehended him and brought him back to Patna. Rai was handed over to Kotwali police station, Patna and we have taken over his custody for further proceedings,” said Nikhil Kumar, SDPO of Fatuha range, Patna.

“Patna police has already initiated the attachment proceedings against the houses of 8 absconding accused, following which a charge sheet was submitted in the court,” Kumar said.

The dispute over parking in Jethuli village escalated on February 19, leading to widespread unrest the next day. On February 20, 2023, angry villagers protested the incident and blocked the state highway for hours.

Villagers also targeted the properties of Umesh Rai and his supporters, attacking their houses and setting their vehicles on fire.

The protests turned violent, with villagers pelting stones at the police, leading to heightened tensions in the area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.