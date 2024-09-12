Bihar Police transfers 29 officers

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) In a significant reshuffle, Bihar Police on Thursday transferred 29 police officers.

The Bihar Home Department has reshuffled the officers following growing criticism of the state government over the rising crime rate in the state, prompting the recent appointment of Alok Raj as the new Director General of Police (DGP).

Since taking charge, Alok Raj has been focused on taking swift action to address the law and order situation in the state.

As part of the reshuffle, Patna City SP (Central) Chandra Prakash has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police for Jamui, while Patna's West SP, Abhinav Dhiman, has been assigned to lead as the Superintendent of Police in Nawada. These changes are seen as part of a broader effort to improve policing and curb crime in the state under the new DGP's leadership.

Besides them, Swapna Gautam Meshram, previously the SP of Aurangabad, has been appointed Commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) 3.

Deepak Ranjan has taken the role of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) for BSAP Bihar.

Shailesh Kumar Singh is the new Superintendent of Police for Sheohar. Upendranath Verma has been made Commandant of BSAP 10.

Gaurav Mangal is the new AIG of Railway Bihar Patna.

D. Amarkesh has been assigned as Superintendent of Police for the Cyber Training Portal and Coordinator of the Economic Offenses Unit.

Pankaj Kumar has been made SP of the State Crime Records Bureau in Bihar Patna.

Kartikeya K. Sharma is the new SP of Purnea. Jitendra Kumar has taken over as SP of the Weaker Sections and Women Cell.

Vinay Tiwari, previously SP of Samastipur, is now SP of Railway Muzaffarpur.

Ashok Mishra has been appointed SP of Samastipur. Anant Kumar Rai is the new Commandant of BSAP 16.

Swarn Prabhat, previously SP of Gopalganj, is now SP of East Champaran (Motihari).

Awadhesh Dixit, formerly City SP of Muzaffarpur, is now SP of Gopalganj.

Roshan Kumar has taken charge as the SP of Rohtas. Bharat Soni, who was Patna’s East SP, is now the SP of Nalanda.

Raj has been appointed SP of Bhojpur. Shubham Arya is the new SP of Buxar.

Ajay Kumar will serve as SP of Lakhisarai and Bam Bam Chaudhary has been given charge of SP of the Surveillance Investigation Bureau in Bihar Patna.

