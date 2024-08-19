Bihar Police arrest three accused in Dalit girl gang rape case

Patna, Aug 19 (IANS) Bihar Police in Muzaffarpur have arrested three more accused, including the primary suspect Sanjay Rai in connection with the gang rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl.

The district police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against six individuals based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother at the Paroo police station of the district.

The incident occurred on August 12.

Kumar Chandan, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Saraiya range, confirmed the arrests but did not disclose specific details about the detained individuals.

So far, police have arrested four accused in the case.

As per the FIR, the five persons including Sanjay Rai came on the night of August 12 and kidnapped the victim in front of her parents.

The victim’s mother said that Sanjay Rai - already married - was pressuring them for another marriage with her daughter.

When the victim’s family refused, he along with others kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her.

Her dead body was found in a pond on August 13 while police also recovered a sharp edge weapon from the crime scene.

“My daughter was just 14 years old and the accused Sanjay Rai is 41. He pressured us into the marriage. He then forcibly took my daughter away,” the victim’s mother said in the FIR.

District SSP Rakesh Kumar said that the postmortem report has confirmed victim sustained wounds in the head, neck and hand.

Earlier, Muzaffarpur Police arrested one person named Mithilesh Kumar. He was accused of helping the main accused Sanjay Rai to escape outside the district in his SUV.

The district police have already initiated the property attachment process of the accused.

