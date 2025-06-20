Bihar: Jasoli turns into political 'Maha Kumbh' as lakhs of people turn up to see PM Modi

Patna, June 20 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jasoli village of Bihar’s Siwan district on Friday, the atmosphere transformed into a 'political Maha Kumbh'. A sea of supporters gathered, turning the quiet village into a bustling hub of excitement and energy.

Thousands flooded the rally grounds, prompting BJP leaders to express awe at the overwhelming turnout.

“I have never seen such a flood of people in my life,” said BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal, speaking to IANS.

“Apart from the 250,000 people inside, another 250,000 are arriving. I came from Patna, and the crowd stretches nearly 12 kilometres. People are walking on foot just to catch a glimpse of our respected PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. Jasoli today feels like a Maha Kumbh.”

Another BJP leader, Krishan Kumar Mantoo, echoed similar sentiments: “We are very happy. I wholeheartedly welcome PM Modi to Bihar.”

BJP's Manan Kumar Mishra added, “It’s a big day for the people of Siwan. I am extremely happy that PM Modi is here.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh remarked, “PM Modi's visit is significant. He regularly visits Bihar and keeps launching new development projects, ensuring the progress of the state.”

Echoing the enthusiasm, BJP leader Janak Raksha said, “A massive crowd has come out to see PM Modi today. We are truly grateful for his presence in Siwan.”

Sunil Kumar, another BJP leader, noted the scale of the event: “Lakhs of people have gathered to welcome PM Modi and other top NDA leaders. This is a momentous day.”

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi emphasised PM Modi’s longstanding commitment to Bihar: “This is not the first time PM Modi has visited. He has come more than 50 times and has always brought development projects for the state.”

BJP leader Janardan Singh Sigriwal added, “This is no ordinary political rally. Jasoli has turned into Prayagraj. It’s a rally for development. PM Modi’s presence here is a blessing for Bihar.”

