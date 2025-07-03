Bihar govt bans transfer of personnel involved in voter list revision

Patna, July 3 (IANS) As preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections intensify, the state government has banned the transfer of personnel involved in the Special Intensive Voter List Revision Programme 2025 to ensure its effective implementation.

On the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Bihar government has issued directives to all Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates, emphasising the national importance of the programme, which is being implemented first in Bihar.

"Ensure 100 per cent availability of officers and employees associated with this programme," an officer of the Home Department said.

He underlined the critical role of Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, BLO Supervisors, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the exercise.

The transfer of the personnel, who are often deputed as BLOs and field staff like teachers, Vikas Mitras, Anganwadi Sevikas, Kachari Secretaries, Panchayat Secretaries, Tola Sevaks and others has been prohibited until further notice.

The department has instructed officials to make alternative arrangements for regular departmental work handled by personnel involved in the voter list revision to prevent disruption of other services while ensuring the programme's success.

Amid the drive, the Election Commission is using loudspeakers and solid waste collection vehicles to spread door-to-door awareness about voter list revision in Bihar, aiming to maximise participation and ensure the accuracy of the electoral rolls ahead of the polls.

The voter list revision drive has triggered criticism from opposition leaders at both the state and national levels, who argue that revising the voter list in such a short window is impractical.

They have also questioned the timing of the exercise, launched just before the Assembly elections, suggesting it may impact the electoral process.

The ECI's Special Intensive Voter List Revision Programme 2025 will purge duplicate and ineligible entries, add new voters, especially youth turning 18 and update voter details to prevent discrepancies during polling in Bihar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.