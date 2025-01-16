Bihar: Four cops arrested in Patna for storing liquor bottles

Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) Four policemen from the Sultanganj police station were arrested for allegedly storing liquor bottles within the premises of the police station.

The incident has come as a serious violation, particularly in Bihar, where the prohibition of alcohol has been strictly enforced since 2016. City SP of Patna (East), K Ramdas, confirmed the development, stating that an FIR had been lodged against the accused policemen.

“Following their arrest, the four policemen were presented before the civil court, which subsequently sent them to judicial custody,” Ramdas said.

The arrest of four policemen from Sultanganj police station in Patna has shed light on a serious breach of duty and corruption within the law enforcement system.

The arrested individuals have been identified as ASI Murari Singh, Constable Nagendra Paswan, Constable Santosh Paswan, and driver Shailesh Kumar.

“On December 14, a team led by ASI Murari Singh apprehended four individuals transporting 46 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in a WagonR car. However, the team released the car driver along with the vehicle, a clear violation of procedure. Moreover, they have registered FIR only against three persons and revealed 30 bottles of liquor described as seizures,” Ramdas said.

During interrogation, the arrested suspects revealed that four individuals were in the car, but the police team had deliberately released the driver and vehicle.

“We had conducted a thorough search of the Sultanganj police station premises and uncovered 16 liquor bottles buried under clay near a Peepal tree within the station grounds. The liquor bottles were seized immediately,” he said.

He added that an FIR was registered against the four accused policemen who have also been arrested.

“Their actions have been described as a case of corruption in uniform, violating the strict liquor prohibition laws enforced in Bihar since 2016,” he said.

The case highlights the Bihar government’s firm stance on enforcing the liquor ban, even against those within law enforcement who are found violating the rules.

