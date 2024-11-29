Bihar: Chirag Paswan helps two road accident victims in Vaishali

Patna, Nov 29 (IANS) Union Minister Chirag Paswan, while en route to Darbhanga for a program featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, helped two road accident victims, who were lying injured by the roadside on Friday.

Upon noticing the injured youths at Bhagwanpur village in Vaishali district, Chirag Paswan promptly stopped his convoy and personally helped lift the injured individuals and arranged for their transportation to the hospital in his own vehicle.

Paswan also contacted doctors to ensure the injured received the best possible treatment. His swift and empathetic actions likely played a crucial role in saving lives.

On July 7, while on his way from Patna to Jamui, Paswan encountered an elderly person who had suffered severe injuries. He took the elderly individual to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

These acts are part of a consistent pattern of Chirag Paswan showing compassion and personal involvement in helping those in need, even outside his political duties.

His actions have received widespread appreciation from the public, as they reflect his commitment to the welfare of people, irrespective of their background or status.

Paswan’s willingness to help strangers in need, especially in emergency situations, paints a picture of a leader who values humanity above all else. This has contributed to his growing reputation as a leader with a heart for service, further enhancing his credibility as a compassionate figure in Indian politics.

