Bihar BJP MLA sparks controversy over remarks on public officials

Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) Vishal Prashant, BJP MLA from the Tarari constituency in Bihar, has found himself at the centre of controversy following remarks he made during a public event.

In a viral video uploaded on his official X handle, Prashant is seen speaking about government officials in a stern tone. He remarked, "We are not the kind of MLAs who sit on dharnas. Those who do not listen will be picked up and thrown away."

The video, reportedly recorded during the inauguration of the Jan Samasya Nivaran Kendra (Public Grievance Redressal Centre) in Bhojpur district on Thursday, has triggered widespread criticism on social media.

Many users have condemned the threatening language, arguing that it reflects a lack of respect for democratic values and decorum in interactions with public servants. Critics claim the statement may set a troubling precedent for addressing grievances in an unresponsible manner.

Vishal Prashant, who won the Tarari by-election in November 2024 on a BJP ticket, is the son of former bahubali (strongman) MLA Sunil Pandey, a figure known for his controversial political career.

Political analysts suggest that the MLA’s remarks could escalate tensions in Bihar, particularly in the Bhojpur district, and may provide opposition parties with fresh ammunition to criticize the BJP.

Supporters of Prashant have defended his statement, arguing that it underlines the need for accountability and responsiveness from government officials. However, opposition leaders and many citizens have demanded an apology, calling for greater accountability from elected representatives.

The viral video has reignited debates about the tone and conduct of public figures in Indian politics. While some observers see this as an isolated incident, others argue it reflects a broader trend of aggressive rhetoric in public discourse.

As the backlash continued, Vishal Prashant, facing increasing pressure to address the controversy, clarified that his statement was presented in a distorted manner and he did not mean any ill-will against anyone.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.