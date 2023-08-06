In biggest drug haul of this year, Punjab Police seize 77 kg heroin (Lead)

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (IANS) In one of the biggest heroin seizures of this year, Punjab Police have busted two cross-border drug smuggling rackets with the arrest of four drug traffickers after recovering 77.8 kg heroin and three pistols from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday.

Both the intelligence-led operations were executed by the Counter Intelligence Ferozepur.

Divulging details of the first operation, DGP Yadav said following inputs about a large heroin consignment police teams from Counter Intelligence Ferozepur under the supervision of AIG SSOC Ferozepur, Lakhbir Singh, arrested two persons when they were coming on their motorcycle after retrieving the consignment.

Those arrested have been identified as Gagga Gill and Veer Singh. The police have recovered 41.8 kg heroin and three pistols, including two 9mm pistols along with four magazines and 100 cartridges, and one .30 bore zigana along with two magazines and 15 cartridges from their possession.

In another operation, the DGP said the police arrested Jasbhinder Singh and Jagdeep Singh, both residents of Deep Singh Wala village in Faridkot, after recovering 36 kg heroin from their possession. They were arrested when they were coming on their motorcycle after retrieving the consignment.

“These modules were actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way,” said DGP Yadav.

Special DGP (Internal Security) R.N. Dhoke said the police teams are investigating backward and forward linkages in both cases to find out the role of other people involved in this case, including the Pak-based sender of this consignment. More arrests are expected in the coming days, he added.

