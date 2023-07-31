'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan's fans gather in Delhi Haat to support his journey

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Thousands of fans came out in support of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, at Delhi Haat in the National Capital.

As the show is almost reaching its final leg, Abhishek's journey has been filled with moments of laughter, emotion, and genuine connections with other housemates. Throughout his time in the show, he has managed to build a loyal fanbase who has admired his authenticity and down-to-earth nature.

To show their unwavering support and love for him, Fukra Insaan's fans gathered at Delhi Haat for a special event organised by his family.

Fans in large numbers from all corners of the city eagerly awaited the opportunity to cheer for their idol. Right from colourful banners, posters, to pictures of #WeSupportAbhishek, to YouTube sensations Triggered Insaan, Dimple Malhan, Jasus King, Foodie We, Wajahat Hasan, Adarsh UC, and Maxtern proudly cheering for him.

Abhishek is a social media personality. He has a following of 4 million as of now. His bio states that he is a video creator. His growing friendship with Jiya Shankar in the show has caught the eye of many and hashtags of the two are currently raging on social media.

This week, the evicted contestant is Aashika Bhatia, who entered with Elvish Yadav as a wildcard.

Born in Surat, Aashika made her acting debut at the age of 9 in the 2009 show 'Meera'. She was also seen in the show 'Parvarrish-Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi.

Aashika has also worked with Salman Khan in the film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' in 2015. She is also a social media influencer.

Currently the show has Elvish, Abhishek, Jiya, Manisha, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash and Pooja present.

However, there are reports of Pooja, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, leaving the show doing the rounds on the Internet.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.

