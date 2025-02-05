Bharatiya Kisan Sangh misleads farmers, claims MP LoP

Bhopal, Feb 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar on Wednesday criticised RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) for “misleading” the farmers.

“Bharatiya Kisan Sangh is the outfit of the RSS which helps the BJP. These people had distributed pamphlets that the government would procure paddy at the rate of Rs 3100 per quintal and wheat at Rs 2700 per quintal, which never happened,” said Madhya Pradesh LoP.

He further alleged that whenever the Congress raised farmers' voices, the members of BKS maintained silence and misled farmers to support the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

“BJP government has been in power for the last several years, but farmers are yet to receive the benefits of schemes. I want to ask the farmers, have they got these benefits? Will the BJP announce this in this budget,” he asked.

However, Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang hit back at Singhar, saying BKS has always fought for the rights of farmers.

“Congress should refrain from making irresponsible statements. BKS is a responsible organisation, which has always raised farmer issues and the state government is ready to communicate with them,” he said.

On Wednesday, hundreds of farmers from different regions of Madhya Pradesh reached Bhopal to participate in the protest called by BKS.

Before launching the protest, farmers assembled at the BKS office in Bhopal for a meeting and announced to gherao 'Bhallabh Bhawan' (state secretariat).

The farmers have called for the protest to raise the issues of adequate power supply, water for irrigation and various other issues related to the agricultural land.

“The protest is being organised against the top officials, who made policies for farmers and their lucrative approach for executing them. We have decided to gherao Ballabh Bhawan,” Arvind Singh, a member of BKS told IANS.

He further added that the farmers are not even getting adequate fertilisers on time.

To maintain the law and order in the city, heavy security has been deployed. Police barricades were placed on the road leading towards the Arera Hills area, where Ballabh Bhawan and other government offices are situated.

