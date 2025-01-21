Bengal Police faces ire of Calcutta HC over case against doctor associated with RG Kar movement

Kolkata, Jan 21 (IANS) West Bengal Police on Tuesday faced the ire of a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, for allegedly shoddy FIR against Asfakullah Naiya, one of the leading faces of R.G. Kar case movement, saying the latter is working as an ENT specialist at a private medical service provider in the state, despite not possessing the necessary qualification for the same.

Naiya is currently undergoing his post-graduation with a specialisation in ENT at R.G. Kar. On Monday, he approached Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh challenging summons from the Bidhannagar City Police in the matter.

The matter came up for hearing at the single-judge bench on Tuesday after Justice Ghosh observed that being an MBBS doctor Naiya has the right to practise as a physician and the police should have presented any prescription by him where he has claimed to be a ENT specialist.

Justice Ghosh also questioned why the state police started the case in a hurry despite the fact that the complainant in the case was not a patient.

Justice Ghosh also pointed out that there had been several cases where the police stopped at the general diary level.

Justice Ghosh also directed the state police to submit the case diary in matter to his court by the next date of hearing in the matter.

On January 16, Naiya was slapped with a show-cause notice by the West Bengal Medical Council based on a complaint against him for working as an ENT specialist at a private medical service provider in the state, despite not possessing the necessary qualifications for the same.

On the same day, the Bidhannagar City Police issued a summons to him in the same case and a team of cops also reached his residence at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district. However, when the cops reached his residence Naiya was at the hostel of R.G. Kar.

Naiya has claimed that he is being harassed by the state and police administration because he actively participated in the protests over the rape and murder of the lady junior doctor.

Meanwhile, Naiya has also received support in the matter from civil society and the common people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.