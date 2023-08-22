Bengal govt faces Calcutta HC's ire over LOP’s PIL alleging Tricolour desecration on I-Day

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Tuesday faced the ire of the Calcutta High Court over alleged negligence in addressing a PIL filed by the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, alleging desecration of the Tricolour in front of school in Hooghly district on Independence Day.

Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam even went to the extent of observing that whether the alleged negligence in addressing the issue was because of the person who has filed the PIL in the matter.

Justice Sivagnanam questioned the state government counsel that "don't you think the perpetrators should be punished?"

When the counsel informed the court that there had not been any desecration of the national flag, the Chief Justice questioned about the arrest of 17 persons on the day.

He further observed that giving a political colour to anything was not the right approach.

“The state has no reason to take a stand that no desecration of the national flag has happened since the complaint in the case was made by a political person,” Justice Sivagnanam observed.

He also observed that mere arrest of the accused persons is not enough.

“They will be fed behind the bars for some day and after that they will roam about freely being released on bail,” the Chief Justice observed while stressing on proper follow-up of the investigation.

