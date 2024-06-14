Bengal Governor seeks immediate replacement of police staff posted at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, June 14 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday evening issued a statement demanding the immediate replacement of Kolkata Police personnel posted on duty at the Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor issued the statement in the wake of allegations that the city police personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan were not allowing the victims of post-poll violence in the state to meet him and update him about their grievances.

Earlier on Thursday, when the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, tried to enter the Raj Bhavan along with some of the victims of post-poll violence, they were denied entry by the police posted there citing Section 144 that has been imposed around the Raj Bhavan.

In his statement, the Governor also claimed that he will not meet the state minister in-charge of the police department unless the victims of post-poll violence are allowed to meet him.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the Home portfolio, is in charge of the state police department.

Bose also claimed that he has urged the state administration to take all necessary steps to ensure that the post-poll violence is brought under control in the state.

