Bengal BJP temporarily expels four local officer bearers for heckling party leader

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) West Bengal BJP on Monday temporarily expelled four local-level party office-bearers under the Behala-Paschim Assembly constituency following allegedly heckling of party leaders including the BJP’s organisational district president Anupam Bhattacharya for Kolkata-Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency at a public program on Sunday.

According to the letters issued to these four local-level party office bearers by the head of the party’s Internal Disciplinary Committee in West Bengal Pratap Banerjee, all four of them have been asked to submit in writing their points on the charges against them of harassing senior party leader within the next seven days.

Till that time, all four of them have been expelled from the party temporarily, the letters from Banerjee read. The four local-level office bearers who have been temporarily expelled are Joy Ghosh, Rana Dwary, Sukumar Hazra, and Dibyendu Samanta.

On Sunday, a program was organised in an area under the Behala-Paschim Assembly constituency to facilitate Anupam Bhattacharya to elect a new organisational district president for the Kolkata-Dakshin constituency.

Some members of the opponent faction of Bhattacharya in the district also reached the program and reportedly started tainting the newly elected organisational district president and his followers.

This resulted in skirmishes between two rival factions. As Bhattacharya tried to stop them, he was heckled and the members of the rival faction even reportedly smeared black ink on his face. The matter became intense and even cops from the local police station had to reach the spot to bring the situation under control.

An official complaint was also filed by the district leadership of the BJP in the matter with the police.

The matter was brought to the notice of the state leadership and the decision to immediately expel the four accused office-bearers temporarily was taken.

Earlier this month, the BJP announced the names of presidents for 25 out of 43 organisational districts of the party in West Bengal. Of the 25 names announced, 15 were new faces.

Party insiders said that the names of the remaining 18 remaining district presidents will be announced soon, following which the name of the party’s new state president in West Bengal will be announced.

The current state president of the BJP in West Bengal and the party Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar is currently a Minister of State in the Union Cabinet.

