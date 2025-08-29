Benedict Cumberbatch does not stay away from family for more than two weeks

London, Aug 29 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch has shared that he has a "two-week rule" with his family, because he wants to keep a close bond with his loved ones.

Asked what irritates his family, the 49-year-old actor said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "Being away from home p***** them off."

Cumberbatch, who has Christopher Hal and Finn with his wife Sophie Hunter, also detests being away from his family for long periods of time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor explained that he tries to prioritise his family life by implementing the "two-week rule".

He said: "It p***** me off too, so we try and do as much to make that not the case — the two-week rule, and try to work as hard as possible on making work happen here nearer home so I can get home, or take them with me."

The star previously said that he's thought more about "mortality" since becoming a dad.

The film star revealed that fatherhood has changed his entire outlook on life.

Speaking to Variety, Cumberbatch explained: "The minute you have kids this sense of time sinks in far more profoundly.

"My youngest is turning six, and I’m like, ‘I will be in my 60s when he’s 21,’ you know? It’s crazy. It’s gone so fast. So there’s a huge shift in priorities, and it makes you value what you do with your life in a very different way.

"It does weigh on me. When you become a parent, your thoughts turn more towards mortality."

In 2004, the star and some friends were robbed and abducted by six men while they were in South Africa. The actor shared that the terrifying incident has left an indelible mark on his own personality.

He said: "It gave me a sense of time, but not necessarily a good one. It made me impatient to live a life less ordinary, and I’m still dealing with that impatience."

The near-death experience also turned Benedict into a so-called adrenaline junkie.

He added: "The near-death stuff turbo-fuelled all that. It made me go, ‘Oh, right, yeah, I could die at any moment.’ I was throwing myself out of planes, taking all sorts of risks. But apart from my parents, I didn’t have any real dependents at that point. Now that’s changed, and that sobers you."

