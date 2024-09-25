UP becoming an industrialised state, Deputy CM assures investors at UPITS

Lucknow, Sep 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday welcomed traders, industrialists and entrepreneurs to the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) and said that UP is growing exponentially as an industrialised state.

Speaking to IANS, the UP Deputy CM said that the state government has rolled out the red carpet for leading businessmen and entrepreneurs from across the globe, who are set to participate in the five-day trade show.

The second edition of UPITS (September 25 - 29) kicked off on Wednesday afternoon at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the event with CM Yogi Adityanath. The UPITS will showcase a diverse range of trade and cultural exhibits, with a particular focus on UP's local industries.

Mohsin Raza, former UP minister and the UP Haj Committee Chairman also spoke to IANS on how the UPITS was opening doors to big-ticket investments in the state and making the region a big commercial hub.

Hailing CM Yogi for drawing entrepreneurs and global businesses to UP, he said, "Under the leadership of CM Yogi, traders, industrialists, and entrepreneurs are participating in huge numbers. The summits which were held in 2018 were very successful."

"Today, traders, industrialists, and entrepreneurs have gained confidence and are participating in huge numbers as UP has become crime-free and there is development in the state. All the industrialists, entrepreneurs, and business owners are working under one umbrella," he added.

He asserted that UPITS has created more than 1 lakh jobs in UP and at the same, women are inclined towards the state because it has become crime-free.

"Before 2017, no one was safe. But, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi, the state of UP is now safe for women, traders and everyone. Greater Noida trade fair will not only take UP forward but it will also create employment in the state," he asserted.

Raza also connected the trade show's success to the BJP's membership drive and said, "If we are making one crore party members, they are becoming members of their own free will. Then, it means that the people have faith in the BJP and we will ensure that this faith won't be broken. This is the first priority of the CM Yogi government."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.