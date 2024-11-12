Bayern Munich hand contract extension to CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen

Munich, Nov 12 (IANS) German giants Bayern Munich have extended the contract of CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, 57, by two further years until June 30, 2027.

The supervisory board of FC Bayern Munich AG unanimously passed a motion to this effect at its regular meeting on Monday.

"Jan-Christian Dreesen took over as CEO in a difficult time and led FC Bayern München AG back into calmer waters in a short space of time. We want to continue on this path together. We are certain that he is the right person to tackle the upcoming challenges together with his fellow board members Michael Diederich and Max Eberl and to achieve FC Bayern's ambitious goals," stated Herbert Hainer, chairman of the supervisory board.

On getting the extension as club CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen said, “I would like to thank the supervisory board for the trust they have placed in me and look forward to continuing to work with them. FC Bayern has always been a matter close to my heart. Together with my colleagues on the executive board and all employees, I would like to make my contribution to ensuring that FC Bayern remains what it is, which is one of the absolute top clubs in Europe in terms of sport and business, with a great Bavarian tradition and the highest national and international standards.”

Dreesen joined FC Bayern Munich AG as chief financial officer in 2013 after a highly successful career in banking. Just one year later, he was promoted to deputy chairman of the executive board. Since May 2023, the business graduate has been the club’s CEO.

