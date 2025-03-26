Batting with the best in the world raises your standards, says Voll on learning from Mooney

Wellington, March 26 (IANS) Young Australian batter Georgia Voll has credited her mentor and opening partner Beth Mooney for shaping her game after a breakout performance in the 3-0 series sweep against New Zealand. Voll, who smashed a career-best 75 off 57 balls in the final T20I, highlighted how batting alongside Mooney has elevated her standards.

“When you’re opening with the best batter in the world, you definitely learn a lot,” Voll said after the match. “Being part of this team pushes you to keep getting better.”

At just 21 years old, Voll has been one of Australia’s standout performers in 2025. She finished second on the run charts for the series with 161 runs, just behind Mooney’s 166. The final T20I in Wellington tested her adaptability as she battled through a challenging innings to anchor Australia’s total.

“It was a scratchy knock, definitely not as free-flowing as my first two games,” Voll admitted. “But being able to adapt and find ways to score was the most rewarding part.”

She had started the series explosively, scoring 50 off 31 balls and 36 off 20, before showing a different side to her game in the final match. Despite struggling for fluency, Voll played a key role in Australia’s eight-run win, which sealed their third consecutive series whitewash over New Zealand.

Mooney, named Player of the Series, has been unstoppable in 2025, amassing 575 runs at an average of 72. Her presence at the top of the order has provided the perfect guidance for Voll, who is thriving under her mentorship. “Playing alongside Mooney, you naturally pick up so much,” Voll said. “She’s been incredible, and just watching how she builds her innings has helped me massively,” she was quoted as saying by the local media.

Voll’s next challenge will be with Australia A, facing England A at home. Excited for the opportunity, she sees it as another step in her development.

“I haven’t played much one-day cricket recently, so it’ll be great to get more experience and keep evolving my game,” she said.

