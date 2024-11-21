‘Baseless’: Adani Group denies US govt department allegations (Lead)

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Adani Group on Thursday denied allegations made by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against directors of its subsidiary company Adani Green, saying that all possible "legal recourse will be sought".

Maintaining that these are mere allegations and must be seen only as that, an Adani Group spokesperson said in a statement that “the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied".

As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, "the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," said the spokesperson.

"All possible legal recourse will be sought. The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations," the company spokesperson said.

"We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya maintained that this is a mere abuse of jurisdiction and said: "Besides, an Indian court can similarly, on legitimate grounds, accuse American firms of bribing US government officials, to deny access to Indian markets. Should we then allow the law to take its course and the concerned corporate to defend or plant ourselves in the domestic politics of a foreign country?"

BJP leader Sambit Patra said that since morning, "we have been seeing in the media an issue regarding a company".

"There is a case against that company in the US. There are allegations and counter-allegations. We clearly believe that as far as the company and the case against it are concerned, the company will issue a statement and defend itself on its own. Law will take its own course," Patra added.

