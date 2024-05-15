Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat

Jaipur, May 15 (IANS) The Independent nominee from Rajasthan's Barmer, Ravindra Singh Bhati, has again received a death threat via a video message in which a young man could be seen vowing that Bhati will be killed soon for "spreading the poison of casteism".

The latest video running 1 minute and 26 seconds surfaced on Tuesday. The man seen in the video also accused Bhati of insulting their folk deities.

“What does he want to achieve by spreading this kind of casteism,” he asked.

Earlier on April 27, a person named Megharam threatened to kill Bhati in a Facebook post. The Barmer police arrested Megharam on May 2 and handed him over to the Balotra police. On May 3, two personal security officers (PSOs) were deputed for the security of Bhati, who's also the Independent MLA from Sheo.

Meanwhile, after repeated threats to Bhati, his supporters are demanding strict action in the matter.

The police are probing the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.