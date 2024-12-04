Bangladesh tie series with historic West Indies Test victory

Kingston, Dec 4 (IANS) Bangladesh registered their first Test win in the West Indies in 15 years, beating hosts by 101 runs in second match at Sabina Park.

Jaker Ali's counter-attacking 91 in the second innings set the West Indies a target of 287 before left-arm spinner Taijul Islam ripped through the West Indian batting order with a five-wicket haul to seal the win.

Experienced spinner Taijul was the hero as claimed 5-50, his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests, on an absorbing fourth day as the West Indies were bowled out for just 185 in their second innings to allow Bangladesh record their first Test triumph in the Caribbean since July of 2009.

"It's a great feeling to win a Test match abroad which we don't often do and all the boys really put in a tremendous effort," Player of the Match Taijul said.

It also helped Bangladesh level the two-match series at 1-1 and sent the Asian side to eighth place on the updated ICC World Test Championship standings.

While Taijul will win the plaudits for his spell of 5/50 during the West Indies' second innings, he received plenty of support from a range of his teammates in helping clinch Bangladesh's third Test victory away from home for the year.

Inexperienced fast bowler Nahid Rana (5-61) collected his maiden five-wicket Test haul in the first innings, pacer Taskin Ahmed bowled well throughout to be adjudged joint Player of the Series, while Jaker Ali contributed a valuable innings of 91 to help set the West Indies a run chase of 287 for victory, ICC reports.

Kavem Hodge (55) and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (43) showed some fight for the hosts, but Taijul struck at key moments to ensure Bangladesh cliched the memorable victory late on the fourth day much to the delight of the spinner.

Chasing a target of 287, Mikyle Louis and Kraigg Brathwaite started aggressively, racing to 23 in four overs. However, Taijul's second ball saw Louis dismissed, caught at short-leg after jamming one onto his boot. Brathwaite hit a couple of quick boundaries, but his partner Keacy Carty fell after a 43-ball stay, caught trying to drive Taskin through the covers.

Kavem Hodge and Kraigg Brathwaite added 35 runs, threatening the visitors with consistent boundaries. However, Taijul induced a sharp turn to dismiss Brathwaite, caught behind. Alick Athanaze followed soon after, missing a drive off Taijul. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul bowled in tandem until lunch, but no further wickets fell.

After Tea, Kavem Hodge reached fifty but was dismissed LBW to a ball that kept low. The West Indies then lost their last five wickets for just 29 runs. Taijul took three more wickets, including those of Justin Greaves and Joshua da Silva, completing his third five-wicket haul against the West Indies. Hasan and Nahid then wrapped up the tail within two overs.

Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was left to rue a late collapse with the bat in the West Indies first innings and the lack of any meaningful partnerships during the run chase on the fourth day.

"We wanted to be positive and I thought we started well but obviously we couldn't carry it through to the end of the day," Brathwaite said.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 164 and 268 (Shadman lslam 64, Jaker Ali 91; Jayden Seales 4-5) beat West Indies 146 and 185 ( (Kavem Hodge 55, Kraigg Brathwaite 43; Nahid Rana 5-61, Taijul lslam 5-50,) by 101 runs

