Bajrang Punia again suspended by NADA for anti-doping rule violation: Report

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia has received a formal "notice of charge" from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for refusing to provide a urine sample. As a result, a multiple World Championships medallist, has once again been provisionally suspended by NADA, says a report.

Last month, Punia was provisionally suspended after he refused to provide his urine sample to NADA during the selection trials in Sonepat on March 10.

According to the Tribune report, "the latest order was issued by NADA on Thursday and he has been asked to respond to the latest suspension by July 11".

Following reports of his inital provisional suspension order, the wrestler had clarified that he never "refused to give his sample" and requested NADA officials for a response about the expired kit which they had sent to collect his sample.

Later, Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADAP) revoked the 30-year-old wrestler's suspension, citing that NADA had not formally charged Bajrang for the anti-doping rule violation that allegedly took place in March this year.

