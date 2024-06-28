Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India blank Vietnam 5-0 to start campaign in style

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) India began their campaign in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships with a thumping 5-0 win over Vietnam in their Group C opener at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Friday.

The mixed doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala K. fought back from a game down to beat Pham Van Truong and Bui Bich Phuong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17 to put India ahead.

Pranay Shettigar then defeated Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21, 21-18, 21-17 to double India’s lead and senior national championships finalist Tanvi Sharma then wrapped up the match with a 21-13, 21-18 win over Tran Thi Anh.

India will next take on the Philippines in the second-round-robin tie on Saturday.

Result:

India bt Vietnam 5-0 (Bhargav Ram Arigela/Vennala K bt Pham Van Truong/Bui Bich Phuong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17; Pranay Shettigar bt Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21, 21-18, 21-17; Tanvi Sharma bt Tran Thi Anh 21-13, 21-18; Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat bt Nguyen Van Mai/Pham Van Truong 20-22, 21-16, 21-13; Navya Kanderi/Shravani Walekar bt Bui Bich Phuong/Tran Thi Anh 21-6, 19-21, 21-14).

