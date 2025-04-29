Babil takes a trip down memory lane with a throwback pic on dad Irrfan’s death anniversary

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) It has been five years since one of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood, Irrfan Khan left for a heavenly abode on April 29, 2020.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Irrfan's son Babil dropped a throwback pic with his dad on his death anniversary. The Instagram photo featured a young Babil posing with Irrfan as the two made for a stylish father-son duo.

The still was accompanied by a nostalgic note for late Irrfan where Babil talked about meeting his father once again in the afterlife.

Babil penned, "With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you."

Remembering his late father, Babil said that his 'baba' walked “this earth, swam the waters, marched into battles that were thrown at him regardless of his wishes.”

Babil revealed in a statement, “Baba walked this earth, swam the waters, marched into battles that were thrown at him regardless of his wishes. He was a warrior with a heavy foot that transformed into a prophet with steps so light he could walk on air.”

Babil also reflected on how late Irrfan's performance has stayed in the hearts of the fans.

“All of this to bring to the audience a performance that stayed in their hearts. One of those performances: Piku. Now re-releasing. Brought to you with love," the 'Logout' actor added.

Back in 2018, Irrfan disclosed that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. The 'Piku' actor received treatment in the UK for a year and returned to India in February 2019. Later, he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, where he was treated for a colon infection caused by the disease. Losing his battle with cancer, Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 53.

