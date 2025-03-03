Australia's Deputy PM meets Mahant Swami Maharaj at BAPS temple in Melbourne

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles recently met Mahant Swami Maharaj at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Cranbourne, Melbourne.

Australian Deputy PM’s visit to the temple underscores the deepening cultural and spiritual ties between Australia and India while recognizing the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha’s significant contributions to fostering harmony, service, and devotion across the nation.

Addressing the assembly, Deputy Prime Minister Marles expressed his gratitude for receiving the blessings of Mahant Swami Maharaj and acknowledged the vibrant and growing Hindu community in Australia.

Speaking on the vision of upcoming Melbourne Mandir, he stated, “We welcome and look with excitement towards the vision of the Melbourne Mandir, which will be a place of gathering for Hindus in Melbourne but, more than that, it will be a place of connection between Australia and India.”

Notably, BAPS has played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting Sanatan values and Hindu traditions in Australia, fostering a spirit of unity, spirituality, and selfless service.

With 13 BAPS temples across many Australian cities namely Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Griffith, Hobart, Melbourne, Melbourne South, Newcastle, Perth, Sunshine Coast, and Sydney, BAPS remains a beacon of faith and cultural preservation.

Beyond its spiritual mission, BAPS is deeply committed to humanitarian service, upholding the principles of humanity, brotherhood, and selfless service. Through charitable initiatives, educational programs, and community outreach, BAPS continues to uplift society and promote universal values of peace and compassion.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to BAPS temple highlights growing recognition of its contributions in Australian society and the broader Hindu diaspora. His engagement reflects Australia’s commitment to multiculturalism and the enduring friendship between Australia and India.

