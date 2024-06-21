Australian woman charged after threatening police with knife

Sydney, June 21 (IANS) Australian police revealed on Friday that a woman was charged after wielding a knife and was injured during a police shooting in Victoria.

According to a report from Victoria Police, the 51-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of threats to assault police, two counts of assaulting police, two counts of common law assault, and reckless conduct causing serious injury.

On Sunday, emergency services were called to Penders Park near Collins Street in Thornbury at about 2:50 p.m. local time following reports of a woman armed with a kitchen knife, reports Xinhua news agency.

The involved venue is located approximately 8 km north of Melbourne's central business district.

Despite officers' negotiations with the woman to drop the knife, she refused to do so, and pepper spray was deployed afterward.

"The woman then allegedly ran at officers while holding the knife before one shot was fired by police. She was conveyed to hospital in a stable condition to be treated for a gunshot wound to her thigh," said Victoria Police.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident under the oversight of Professional Standards Command, which is standard protocol when a police firearm is discharged.

