Yoga is gift from sages, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, June 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Governor Kalraj Mishra performed Yoga at a state-level function at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here to mark the Internation Day of Yoga on Friday.

Chief Minister Sharma said that everyone should stay healthy and happy by doing Yoga.

"Yoga is part of our culture and comes as the blessings and a gift from ancient sages...PM Modi has worked hard to take Yoga to the world map. Through Yoga, a person remains healthy, physically as well as mentally."

He appealed to people to make Yoga an integral part of their lives and inspire others for the same.

Besides this state-level programme, many other events were organised across the state.

The BSF soldiers performed Yoga on the India - Pakistan border in Jaisalmer district The soldiers presented a beautiful sight by performing on the famous Sam Sand Dunes of the Thar Desert. Hundreds of soldiers did Yoga together with BSF Sector South DIG Vikram Kunwar leading the way.

Kota MP and former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla practised Yoga in the Parliament House complex in Delhi. While interacting with the media there, he said that Yoga should become an important part of our daily routine. Yoga keeps both body and mind healthy, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.