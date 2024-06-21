Watch Video: YS Jagan Ane Nenu; Jagan Takes Oath As MLA in AP Assembly

Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken oath as MLA in the AP Assembly. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who won from the Pulivendula Assembly constituency with a thumping majority, took oath in the name of God. Jagan got emotional during the oath-taking ceremony.

YS Jagan showed his humbleness and humility as he did 'Namaskar' to his political opponents while he walked to the podium. He also did Namaskar to Speaker Ayyannapatrudu who welcomed YS Jagan.