Assam woman arrested in B'luru for stabbing partner

Bengaluru, July 25 (IANS) A woman from Assam has been arrested in Bengaluru for stabbing her partner multiple times after he started distancing himself from her, police said on Monday.

The victim, Jogesh and the accused Junti Das are from Assam and are both 37-year-old.

According to the police, Jogesh is currently hospitalised and is battling for his life.

Police said that the victim worked as a security guard and lived in a rented house in Ejipura locality. The accused, a divorcee and single mother, worked as a domestic help at a daycare centre in Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Jogesh and Junti became acquainted some two years ago and soon got into a relationship.

But of late, Jogesh started distancing himself from Junti, which made her upset, the police said.

On July 21, she went to Jogesh’s house and questioned him on his behaviour and also asked him to return Rs 15,000 which he had borrowed from him.

This led to a heated argument between the two, following which Junti went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and started stabbing Jogesh on his stomach multiple times and escaped from the spot.

After hearing the screams of the victim, the neighbours rushed him to the hospital.

Based on specific information, the police arrested Junti while she was preparing to leave for Assam by train.

She is currently under judicial custody and a further probe is on.

