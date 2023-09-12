Asia Cup: Axar replaces Shardul in the playing XI, as India win toss and, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sep 12 (IANS) Left-arm Orthodox spinner Axar Patel replaces Shardul Thakur, as India won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the fourth game of Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo, here on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka are unchanged.

After a historic 228-run victory against Pakistan on Monday, India will play Sri Lanka. The Indian batting looks solid as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli duo hit Century after a rocking start by openers Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill.

Kuldeep Yadav registered his second One Day International (ODI) 5-wicket haul against Pakistan and took India to victory after a heroic batting effort.

"It's the challenge you come across as a sportsman," Rohit says, on playing for the third straight day. "You've got to adjust, adapt as quickly as you can, The pitch looks a little dry, there is no grass on the pitch, so Axar Patel replaces Shardul Thakur," said Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma.

Dasun Shanaka said, "The youngsters have become senior players. Young Wellalage is doing so well, Samarawickrama, Matheesha Pathirana. Hopefully, everyone will continue their momentum today. They are a pretty strong side compared to us, we need to play a quality game of cricket."

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

