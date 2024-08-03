Asha Negi romances a ‘cup of joe’: Love is in the air

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Asha Negi has expressed her deep affection for coffee, declaring that “love is in the air.”

Asha took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from a coffee shop.

In the images, the actress is seen posing with her cup of coffee while dressed in a sheer white top paired with blue jeans.

“Love is in the air and it smells like coffee,” she captioned the post.

On Saturday morning, Asha also shared a video of herself taking a rickshaw ride, which she described as “therapy.”

The actress captioned the video: “When it’s not just a riksha ride but therapy in all sense!”

Last week, Asha shared a “relatable” reason for not wanting her “crush” to reciprocate her feelings.

The actress posted a reel featuring a girl talking about “finally having a crush on someone after two years.”

In the clip, the content creator says, “So, I have had a crush on someone for five days now. And I was lowkey hoping that he doesn’t like me back because I really like my single life, and God listened to my prayers because this guy does not give a... about me.”

Asha captioned the clip: “Why so relatable.”

On the work front, Asha became a household name after starring in the shows 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.

Her most recent appearance was in the digital show 'Industry’, which explores the life of a young struggling writer entangled in the politics and turmoil of the Bollywood industry.

