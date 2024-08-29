Argentine midfielder Alcaraz secures Flamengo move

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 29 (IANS) Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has joined Flamengo from Premier League side Southampton, both clubs have announced.

The 21-year-old agreed to personal terms of a deal that ties him to the Brazilian Serie A outfit until August 2029.

"Another signing is confirmed," read a statement on Flamengo's official website. "[Alcaraz] arrives to strengthen the squad for the league, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores."

Alcaraz made 48 appearances for Southampton and scored eight goals following his 2023 move from Racing Club. He spent the second half of last season at Italian giants Juventus, reports Xinhua.

"The club would like to thank Charly for his efforts during his time at Southampton, and wish him well for the future," the English club said in a statement.

Alcaraz, who has represented Argentina at under-23 level, is expected to make his debut for Flamengo against Corinthians in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

In October last year, the midfielder was called up for the first time to the Argentina national team that faced Paraguay and Peru in the World Cup qualifiers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.