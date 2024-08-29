Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Final Contestants list!

Aug 29, 2024, 09:59 IST
On Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is set to premiere. The host, Nagarjuna, has promised the audience unlimited entertainment compared to other seasons, which excites the fans. With its blend of humour and emotional moments, Nagarjuna's well-liked reality show never fails to enthral viewers.

The final lineup of contestants is still pending despite the nearing date. Here is the list of contestants that are rumoured to be entering the reality show this season,

  1. Aadiya Om
  2. Yashmi Gowda
  3. Anjali Pavan
  4. Nikhil Malliyakkal
  5. Abhiram Varma
  6. Bejawada Bebakka
  7. Abhay Naveen
  8. Kirrak Seetha
  9. Khayyum Ali
  10. Nag Manikanth
  11. Vishnupriya
  12. RJ Sekhar Bhasha
  13. Sahar Krishna
  14. Kalyani
  15. Vismaya Sri
  16. Nainika Anasuru
  17. Sonia Akula

Rumours suggest that contestants from previous seasons may also be expected to appear on the show. There are rumours that talks have taken place with Mukku Avinash (Bigg Boss 4) and RJ Chaitu (Bigg Boss Non-Stop). We have to wait for the final list till its premiere on September 1.

