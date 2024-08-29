Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Final Contestants list!

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is set to premiere. The host, Nagarjuna, has promised the audience unlimited entertainment compared to other seasons, which excites the fans. With its blend of humour and emotional moments, Nagarjuna's well-liked reality show never fails to enthral viewers.

The final lineup of contestants is still pending despite the nearing date. Here is the list of contestants that are rumoured to be entering the reality show this season,

Aadiya Om Yashmi Gowda Anjali Pavan Nikhil Malliyakkal Abhiram Varma Bejawada Bebakka Abhay Naveen Kirrak Seetha Khayyum Ali Nag Manikanth Vishnupriya RJ Sekhar Bhasha Sahar Krishna Kalyani Vismaya Sri Nainika Anasuru Sonia Akula

Rumours suggest that contestants from previous seasons may also be expected to appear on the show. There are rumours that talks have taken place with Mukku Avinash (Bigg Boss 4) and RJ Chaitu (Bigg Boss Non-Stop). We have to wait for the final list till its premiere on September 1.

Also read: Countdown begins for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 premiere: When and where to watch