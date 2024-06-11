Anupam Kher calls Rajinikanth ‘God's gift to mankind’ in new video

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video of himself meeting Tamil megastar Rajinikanth at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi.

Anupam took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared the video in which he can be seen in the company of the Tamil megastar.

Anupam also expressed his admiration for ‘Thalaivar’.

The video shows Anupam walking beside Rajinikanth as they are surrounded by security guards and many other people who were present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

He then heaped praise on Rajinikanth, saying, "The one and only, Mr. Rajini-the-kanth! The one and only! The God's gift to mankind! Waah (wow).”

A shy Rajinikanth looked into the camera and smiled without saying anything.

Anupam wrote in the caption, "God’s gift to mankind! The one and only - #Rajnikanth! Jai Ho! (sic)”.

The oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and his cabinet was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

The event was attended by the who’s who of the country from different walks of life.

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, Bhojpuri actor and politician Nirahuaa, actor Manoj Tiwari, actress Raveena Tandon, and others attended the event.

