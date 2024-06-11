Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav takes charge as MoS for Health, Ayush Ministry

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav on Tuesday took charge as Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, the ministry announced.

He will also work as the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush.

Before taking charge, "Jadhav planted a sapling at his residence. After assuming charge, he also took a pledge to donate his organs," the ministry said.

Jadhav had previously represented the people of Maharashtra in various capacities, including as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for three terms and as a State Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare and Irrigation.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency of Buldhana in 2009, 2014, 2019, and again in 2024. He was also the State Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare & Irrigation, Government of Maharashtra from 1997 to 1999.

In Lok Sabha, he has held key positions such as Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology.

