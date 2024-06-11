Dan Hurley rejects LA Lakers coaching job, to stay with UConn

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The Los Angeles Lakers' search for a new head coach continues after Dan Hurley, a top candidate, opted to remain with the University of Connecticut.

Hurley, fresh off back-to-back national championships with UConn, was reportedly offered a hefty contract that would have placed him among the NBA's highest-paid coaches. His success at the collegiate level, culminating in consecutive titles, made him an attractive candidate for the Lakers.

"I am humbled by this entire experience. At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut,” Hurley said in a statement to CNN.

However, Hurley ultimately chose to aim for what could be the first three-peat in collegiate basketball since the 1970’s. This leaves the Lakers scrambling to fill their coaching vacancy after a first-round playoff exit led to the dismissal of Darvin Ham in May.

JJ Redick, a former NBA player, was previously considered the frontrunner for the job. James Borrego, associate coach of the New Orleans Pelicans is also in contention.

The Lakers' coaching hire carries significant weight. The upcoming season is crucial, not only for the team's immediate success but also for retaining LeBron James. James has a player option for the 2024-25 season that expires on June 29.

With Hurley's rejection, the Lakers must swiftly identify a new leader who can not only navigate the NBA landscape but also potentially convince James to stay.

