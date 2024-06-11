Shoot begins for brotherhood drama 'Lafangey' starring Barkha Singh, Saloni Gaur, Gagan Arora

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming series 'Lafangey', starring Barkha Singh, Saloni Gaur, Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, and Harsh Beniwal, commenced the shoot on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a series of pictures with the star cast holding the clapboard.

They wrote: "Taiyaar ho jao humare lafango se milne ke liye, #Lafangey shoot has begun."

Set in the heart of Delhi's vibrant and bustling streets, the series promises an adventure filled with laughter, friendship, emotions, and drama.

Produced by Yellow Montage, directed by Prem Mistry, and written by Abhishek Yadav, 'Lafangey' explores the intertwined lives of three childhood friends, Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh, as they embark on their individual journeys.

It also captures the essence of friendship, and personal growth, along with the numerous complexities of adulthood one faces in society.

'Lafangey' will soon air on Amazon miniTV.

On the work front, Barkha has previously been a part of web shows like 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan', 'Engineering Girls', 'Breathe', and 'Masaba Masaba'. She also featured in TV shows like 'Jaat Ki Jugni', 'Bhagyalaxmi', and 'Girls on Top'.

Saloni Gaur is a comedian known by her comic name 'Nazma Aapi'. She has been part of 'Campus Diaries'.

Gagan has been featured in 'College Romance', 'Tabbar', 'The Fame Game', and '4 Thieves'.

