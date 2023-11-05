Anti-tank missiles launched from south Gaza, says IDF (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 5 (IANS) The Israel Defence Force (IDF) in a statement on Sunday said that anti-tank missiles were launched at its force from South Gaza on early Sunday morning.

The IDF statement said that the Army destroyed the missile and launched a counter attack on the source of the missile and destroyed it.

Meanwhile, fights continued in Jenin, Nablus and Tulkarm and other locations across the West Bank between IDF and Palestinians.

The IDF said that several Palestinians were injured in the action in Jenin while in Nebula three Palestinians were injured.

The IDF has encircled the Gaza Al city and will anytime enter there.

The Israel Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant had vowed that the force would reach Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and would assassinate him.

