Anil Kapoor remembers late father on 99th birth anniversary: I miss him deeply

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) On Surinder Kapoor’s 99th birth anniversary on Monday, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor remembered his late producer-father and said that his simplicity, honesty, and joy not only defined him but gave his life meaning.

Anil shared a string of old monochrome pictures on Instagram featuring his father, Raj Kapoor, RD Burman, Shashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi among many other iconic names.

For the caption, Anil wrote a heartfelt note for his late father.

He wrote: “Celebrating my dad’s 99th birthday today. His simplicity, honesty, and joy not only defined him, but gave all our lives meaning.”

“His presence was so magnetic and though I miss him deeply, his memories and lessons guide me every day, filling my life with strength and warmth. Here’s to the legacy of a remarkable man who will always be my greatest inspiration…”

Surinder Kapoor, father of Anil, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in September 2011 aged 85.

Surinder Kapoor started his film career as a secretary to Hindi film star of the 1950s Geeta Bali, his nephew, Shammi Kapoor's wife. The Dada Saheb Phalke Academy honoured him with the Shri L V Prasad Phalke award in 2009.

His first successful film in Hindi as a producer was “Shehzada” directed by K. Shankar which was a remake of Tamil film “Idhu Sathiyam”, which released in 1963. His subsequent release Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshanand Bikash Rao did not fair well at the box-office.

Later as a producer in the 1980s, he made movies such as Hum Paanch, Woh Saat Din, Loafer, Judaai, Sirf Tum, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Pukar.

On the work front, Anil will next be seen in “Subedaar”, which revolves around Arjun Maurya, who is a former soldier adjusting to life as a civilian. As he faces personal and societal challenges, he must mend his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama played by Radhikka Madan, while battling his inner struggles. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, and is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Triveni.

He then has ‘War 2’ in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and the Telugu superstar NTR Jr. of ‘RRR’ fame.

He also has ‘Alpha’ in his alley. In ‘Alpha’, he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari of ‘Munjya’ fame.

