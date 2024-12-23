Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2 to release on January 17

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) The crime-thriller series ‘Paatal Lok’ is set to return with its second season on January 17 on OTT. The series, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag, delves deep into the underbelly of Indian society.

It cast a spell on the audiences owing to its gripping narrative in season 1. The new season also sees the entry of new characters essayed by Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua.

Sudip Sharma, Creator and Showrunner of the series, said in a statement, "I am thrilled to continue our long-standing association with Prime Video and present the much-awaited second season of Paatal Lok, a series which has been highly appreciated by viewers and has truly redefined the entertainment landscape. The overwhelming response to the first season filled me with immense gratitude and inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping”.

He further mentioned, “The streaming service also acted as a perfect medium to bring out unique storytelling to life, offering our team a platform to expose and expand our horizons in terms of visual representation. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and together we’ve elevated this drama to new heights, amplifying the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense”.

The show is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, and the new season plunges lead character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) and his team into an uncharted territory, a perilous ‘fresh hell’ that will test them like never before.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, “‘Paatal Lok’ made a huge impact with its gripping narrative, layered characters and raw portrayal of societal realities, earning critical acclaim and a massive fanbase. At Prime Video, we always prioritize two essential aspects across our shows, the unique and compelling nature of the stories we tell, and identifying the right time to bring those narratives to our audience”.

“The phenomenal response to the first season of the neo-noir crime drama inspired us to delve even deeper into its immersive world with the second installment. While collaborating once again with Sudip, Avinash and the talented cast behind this groundbreaking series, we are excited to unveil a new chapter that pushes creative boundaries”, he added.

Created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma, ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2 is a Clean Slate Filmz Production in association with Eunoia Films LLP. The show is set to drop on Prime Video on January 17.

