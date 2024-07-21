New Delhi: YSRCP MPs raised the demand for special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh during the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Sunday. TDP members were also present in the meeting convened by the Centre but kept quiet on the matter. NDA ally JD(U) also demanded special category status of Bihar. The all-party meeting held in the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the meeting, YSRCP members Vijaysai Reddy and Midhun Reddy highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation and called for imposition of President’s rule in the state. Notably, the Telugu state has been witnessing targeted attacks on the YSRCP leaders and workers ever since the TDP alliance assumed power.

Chairing the party parliamentary meeting at Tadepalli on Saturday, party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the party MPS to raise their voices in both houses of Parliament against the murders, attacks and property destruction happening in the state. He invited all the political parties to join the protest being organised by YSRCP in the national capital on Wednesday. The protest aims to highlight the worsening law and order situations in Andhra Pradesh.

In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD(U) leader demanded special category status of Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 21, 2024

