YS Jagan to Brief Governor on “Anarchic” Rule in Andhra

Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will call on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan at 5 pm today. The purpose of this meeting is to brief the Governor on the current political situation in the state.

He will apprise the Governor about the "anarchic rule" since the TDP alliance assumed power in the state. He will highlight a series of incidents that have occurred over the past 45 days, including alleged murders, stone pelting on party leaders, attacks of party activists and acts of vandalism.

During his meeting with the Governor, YSRCP chief will also discuss the recent grisly murder of a YSRCP worker in public in Vinukonda allegedly by a TDP goon. The other issues on the agenda are stone-pelting incident targeting party MP Midhun Reddy in Punganur, damaging of his vehicles and the torching incident of Chittoor former MP Reddeppa’s car by the perpetrators.

